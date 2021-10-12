For roughly 30 years, the Lamar County Jail has passed unannounced inspections by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. This year is no exception.
Inspectors found the jail in full compliance, meeting or exceeding all criteria with no deficiencies noted, according to a report issued Oct. 5 after a detailed unannounced on-site inspection.
Operations inspected included jail records and procedures, kitchen management and food service, safety and security, life safety drills, health services, inmate grievances, detention officer certifications, jail cleanliness and classification procedures, among other operations.
“Lt. Lorie Hardy and Detention Deputy Shannon Brewster and the staff are to be commended for the exceptional job they are performing, and for the continued excellence and professionalism in the daily operation of the Lamar County Jail,” Sheriff Scott Cass said. “I want the citizens to know that their jail is safe and secure, it is clean and is being maintained in good working order.”
Cass acknowledged the efforts of county judges, the county attorney’s office, and commissioners’ court in the jail’s successful operation.
“It is further important to add that the cooperative efforts and the good working relationships among Lamar County judges, the Lamar County Attorney’s office, district and county clerks and the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court are vital as the Sheriff’s Office strives daily to operate the jail efficiently and professionally.”
Facebook’s knowledge of how social media like its own Instagram affects teenagers came to light in testimony last week before the Senate. Do you believe social media can be safe for young people to use?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.