Wesley Eugene Wilson, 57, of Pattonville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home on Tug of War Ranch.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Terry Paul Cunningham officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Wesley the son of Earlin H. Wilson and Betty Cogdill Wilson was born on Sept. 13, 1963, at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona.
He was a professional wrestler having wrestled under names of Texas Assassin #1, Phantom, Texas Hangman and B.A. Dalton. He was also the owner of TOPS (Texas Outlaw Promotions). He also worked at Turner Pipe for 17 years as a crane operator and in safety.
Wesley was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. Wesley had become known as the official Dance Dad of Texas in the ACDA and UCWDC and was also known as the Peppercorn guy at Denny’s. He loved his cows and driving his pride and joy Kenzie around on his tractor and spoiling her rotten. She is the only one he would never say no to.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Ann Wilson on Aug. 30, 2017; his father, Earlin H. Wilson; and three sisters, Frances Nation, Rebecca Wells and Linda Porter.
Survivors include his wife, Elisabeth Wilson; his mother, Betty Wilson; children, Brittany Wilson, Clayton Nowland, Abbye Ross, Shelby Nowland, Serena Aguilar, Quinn Riscoe, Chaz Wilson, Ashley Mast, Mindy Stripling and Cora Moore; grandchildren, Kenzie Ross, Julian Wilson, Andrew Wilson, Michael, Myra, Lilian and TJ Aguilar, Aubrey, Ryder and Thomas Moore, Anthony, Jayden and Addie Reyes, Justin, Quinn Jr. and Jolie Riscoe; siblings, Keith Wilson and wife, Lorene, Debra Moss and husband, Charles and Dickey Wilson; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and family.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
