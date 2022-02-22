Freddie Wayne Blassingame, 80, of Sumner, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at his home following a short battle with leukemia.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Wade White and John Moon officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Blassingame, the son of Fred L. and Evelyn Blassingame, was born on July 27, 1941, in Honey Grove, Texas.
Following his graduation from Paris High School, Fred entered the United States Navy, serving on the USS Ranger during the Vietnam War. His honorable discharge came after six years, and he returned to Lamar County and began working at Babcock & Wilcox where he remained for a number of years. Fred then worked several years for A & J Propane before establishing Fred’s Propane Company, Inc., which he owned and operated until selling the business upon his retirement. He enjoyed his farm, tending the animals, and the outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Carlee Blassingame, whom he married on Oct. 23, 1971, building 50 years of memories. He also has three siblings, Jackie, Glenda and Bobby; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Pam Zingale and husband, Mike; and a goddaughter, Jami Silva and husband, Miguel; along with many friends and his beloved dogs, Ruger and Melvin.
