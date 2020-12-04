Ricky Lynn Hope, 52, left this earth on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, to be reunited with his mom, dad, Piper Jane, grandparents and all his loved ones that were waiting for him.
Roden Pryor Funeral Directors have charge of cremation arrangements. No services are scheduled at this time.
Ricky was born on July 17, 1968, in Paris, to James Wesley and Sarah Lou Ray Hope.
He loved fishing with his dad and helping his mom with household chores. He especially loved going out to eat, going to the park and picking out his favorite movies with his sister Tammy. His favorite movie of all time was Jaws. He would watch it over and over again.
Ricky is predeceased by his parents; grandparents, Fred and Georgia Ray and Luther and Lilli Mae Hope.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Tammy Hope; niece, Shandi Lindburg and husband, Kris Garza; great-nephews, Malachi James Mackey and Zayden Seaton; great-nieces, Serenity Jayde Mackey and Amora Hope Garza; aunts, Shirley Lancaster, Fay Hope and Patsy Ray; uncle, Vernon (Doyle) Hope; and many cousins and relatives near and far along with many friends in the Paris area.
Ricky is now free from his earthly body to walk, talk, fish and drink all the cokes he wants.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
