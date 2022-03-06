Beverly Ann Bailey Proffer, 71, of Caviness passed away on March 2, 2022 at Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
The family received family and friends on March 4, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Graveside services were held on March 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Caviness.
Beverly Ann Bailey Proffer was born on Aug. 2, 1950 in McAllen, Texas to Woodrow and Wilma Bailey.
Beverly graduated from Paris High School in 1968. She married Joe Proffer on May 21, 1971 and the two celebrated 50 years of marriage in May 2021. They lived in Lamar Point and later made their home in Caviness.
Beverly was a hairdresser for many years and retired from the Attorney General’s office in 2008. Beverly loved people! If you ever met her, she would never forget you. She would always greet you with the same enthusiasm and big hug whether an old friend or new.
Beverly loved her trips to town for shopping and socializing. Beverly loved to cook for her family and made the best chocolate pies! She was one of a kind and loved by all that knew her.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Joe Proffer; son, Brian Proffer and wife, Marleena, of Quinlan; daughter, Anna Proffer and spouse, Michele Haning, of Van Alstyne; and three grandchildren, Tyler, Landree and Gage Proffer. She is also survived by her extended family and many close friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow “Woody” and Wilma Bailey; and brother, Jerry Bailey, of Paris.
Pallbearers were Brian Proffer, Gage Proffer, Jason Proffer, Spencer Eppler, Travis Bryant and Chad Shields. Honorary Pallbearers were Danny Bramlett, Danny Proffer, David Blouin, Roy Darby and Butch Whiteman.
The Family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff at Stillhouse Rehabilitation Center and all of her home health care providers.
