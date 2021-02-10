Due to the threat of icy and inclement weather CISD will have at least a delayed start tomorrow. Students and staff will follow an alternate schedule for class meeting times.
- Buses will run 2 hours late
- School will start at 10:00 a.m.
- Staff will report at 9:40 a.m.
