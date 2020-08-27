Thursday Weather.jpg
Today (Thursday) will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms as the remnants of Hurricane Laura move northward through western Louisiana . The best rain chances and potential for locally heavy rainfall will be across East Texas. Highs today will range from the mid 80s in the east to the mid 90s across the central and west. A north to northeast will prevail between 5 and 15 mph along with some gusts near 30 mph across parts of East Texas.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley!

Expect more rain to come our rain now that Hurricane Laura has made landfall. The storm hit the Texas-Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane, and as of 6 a.m. had downgraded to a Category 2 as it hammered southwest Louisiana. While the storm track has shifted further east than was expected Wednesday, the Red River Valley will be on the backside of Laura and we are likely to see some showers and thunderstorms.

The chance for rain today is 60%, with the expectation that any storms we see could produce heavy rain. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84. Winds will vary between 5 and 15 mph from the north. Laura is a fast-moving storm, and as such we should see rain chances taper off to 40% for tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as winds come from the north northwest at 5 to 10 mph. The low will be near 72. 

Rain chances fall further for Friday, down to 20% with storms expected before 1 p.m. It'll be another mostly cloudy day although don't be surprised to see the sun pop out. It'll be much warmer with a high near 95 and a heat index value as high as 107. Winds will come from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Things will cool off after sunset for a mostly clear, 76-degree night. 

Stay dry and enjoy your Thursday!

Weekend outlook.jpg
This weekend will be a hot one, with afternoon temperatures ranging from the mid 90s to near 105 degrees. Along with these high temperatures, the high humidity will make it seem even hotter. Heat index values on Friday and Saturday will range from 102 to 111 degrees. There will be low rain chances across portions of the region each day. Be sure to take proper heat safety precautions this weekend!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

