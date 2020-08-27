Good morning, Red River Valley!
Expect more rain to come our rain now that Hurricane Laura has made landfall. The storm hit the Texas-Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane, and as of 6 a.m. had downgraded to a Category 2 as it hammered southwest Louisiana. While the storm track has shifted further east than was expected Wednesday, the Red River Valley will be on the backside of Laura and we are likely to see some showers and thunderstorms.
The chance for rain today is 60%, with the expectation that any storms we see could produce heavy rain. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84. Winds will vary between 5 and 15 mph from the north. Laura is a fast-moving storm, and as such we should see rain chances taper off to 40% for tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as winds come from the north northwest at 5 to 10 mph. The low will be near 72.
Rain chances fall further for Friday, down to 20% with storms expected before 1 p.m. It'll be another mostly cloudy day although don't be surprised to see the sun pop out. It'll be much warmer with a high near 95 and a heat index value as high as 107. Winds will come from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Things will cool off after sunset for a mostly clear, 76-degree night.
Stay dry and enjoy your Thursday!
