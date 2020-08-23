The United Way of Lamar County will be kicking off its annual fall campaign on Sept. 1, with a goal to raise $500,000 to fund 22 partner agencies in 2021.
Regardless of the circumstances, plenty of people in Lamar County need help, according to executive director Jenny Wilson.
“Despite all the uncertainty and volatility this past year has brought, the needs in our community remain constant,” she said. “Not having a successful campaign is not an option because our partner agencies depend on our funding and the people they serve depend on them.
“This year’s campaign is going to look a little different and will depend on our campaign cabinet volunteers more than ever.”
Volunteers serving on the campaign cabinet include Julia Trigg Crawford and Randy Tuttle, representing the city of Paris; Jane Adams representing Lamar County; Kandace Davidson for First Federal Community Bank; Cindy Ringwald of Paris ISD; Angela Chadwick and Carla Coleman of North Lamar ISD; Lauren Teague and James Hall of Paris Regional Medical Center; Clint Cheatwood of Kimberly-Clark; Brenda Wells of Toyota of Paris; Jason Exum of RK Hall; Melissa Gordon and Robin Kennedy of HWH; Mihir Pankaj, a local hotelier; Trey Glascock representing Turner Industries; Krissy Crites representing United Way Partner Agencies; and Neta Painter, president UWLC Board of Directors.
The 22 agencies that will be receiving funding from the United Way of Lamar County in 2021 include: American Red Cross, the Paris Metro, Boys Scouts Circle 10, Boys & Girls Club, Children’s Advocacy Center, the REACH Center, Downtown Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity, Imagination Library, The King’s Daughters, the Lamar County Child Welfare Board, the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry, the Lamar County Literacy Council, Meals on Wheels, the New Hope Center, RSVP, The Salvation Army, SAFE-T Crisis Center, C.E.R.T., CASA for Kids, Early Childhood Intervention, and Tailored Rides.
In addition to funding these 22 partner agencies, the United Way of Lamar County also runs a rental assistance program “United Home,” gives utility assistance, provides free tax preparation, supports the Foster Parent Association, offers financial literacy classes and poverty simulations, has a scholarship program for graduating high school seniors and holds various drives and community events annually.
“Everyone in our community can participate in our Campaign and be a part of LIVING UNITED,” Wilson said. “It’s only when we all stand united as one community and help those who need it, do we make our community stronger. We Live United for a better future for everyone in Lamar County.”
To make a donation online, visit www.lamarcountyuw.org or mail the donation to P.O. Box 1, Paris, Texas 75461.
