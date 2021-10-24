Fire and Rescue helmet

OCT. 19 to OCT. 21

FD Assist EMS

Oct. 19

11:09 to 11:37 a.m., 51 23rd St. SW.

12:54 to 1:15 p.m., 1055 Cardinal Lane.

3:30 to 3:36 p.m., 875 S. Collegiate Drive.

Oct. 20

8:18 to 8:36 p.m., 1430 Fitzhugh Ave.

9:26 to 9:29 a.m., 560 13th St. SE.

9:34 to 9:50 a.m., 740 Martin Luther King Drive.

11:29 to 11:51 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.

4:55 to 5:05 p.m., 1151 15th St. NW.

5:12 to 5:27 p.m., 1135 7th St. NW.

7:42 to 8:12 p.m., 505 13th St. SE.

11:47 to 11:56 p.m., 16th Street SE.

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Oct. 19

5:32 to 5:43 p.m., 248 2nd St. SW.

Oct. 20

12:49 to 1:02 p.m., 2394 Jefferson Road.

First Responder-Paris

Oct. 19

6:32 to 6:39 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.

6:32 to 7:03 p.m., 1750 E. Washington St.

7:13 to 7:23 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.

Oct. 20

5:12 to 5:35 a.m., 730 29th St. NW.

8:18 to 8:52 a.m., NE Loop 296.

10:53 to 11:12 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.

11:17 to 11:27 a.m., 122 21st St. SE.

12:46 to 12:55 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.

9:47 to 10:05 p.m., 4025 Sage Trail Drive.

Haz-Mat Incident

Oct. 20

10:53 to 11:03 a.m., 574 Pine Bluff St.

Line Down/Transformer Fire

Oct. 20

8:20 to 8:40 p.m., 1005 Polk St.

Public Service

Oct. 19

7:39 to 8:16 a.m., 2630 Ridgeview Road.

7:56 to 11:33 a.m., 401 18th St. NW.

9:53 to 10:04 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.

11:32 to 11:48 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.

1:22 to 1:32 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.

Oct. 20

10:55 a.m., to 12:01 p.m., 3205 FR 137.

1:12 to 1:20 p.m., 1401 7th St. NE.

 

