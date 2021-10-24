Fire and Rescue Report for Oct. 24, 2021 Staff Reports Oct 24, 2021 Oct 24, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OCT. 19 to OCT. 21FD Assist EMSOct. 19 11:09 to 11:37 a.m., 51 23rd St. SW.12:54 to 1:15 p.m., 1055 Cardinal Lane.3:30 to 3:36 p.m., 875 S. Collegiate Drive.Oct. 208:18 to 8:36 p.m., 1430 Fitzhugh Ave.9:26 to 9:29 a.m., 560 13th St. SE.9:34 to 9:50 a.m., 740 Martin Luther King Drive.11:29 to 11:51 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.4:55 to 5:05 p.m., 1151 15th St. NW.5:12 to 5:27 p.m., 1135 7th St. NW.7:42 to 8:12 p.m., 505 13th St. SE.11:47 to 11:56 p.m., 16th Street SE.Structure Fire, Alarm, SmokeOct. 195:32 to 5:43 p.m., 248 2nd St. SW.Oct. 2012:49 to 1:02 p.m., 2394 Jefferson Road.First Responder-ParisOct. 196:32 to 6:39 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.6:32 to 7:03 p.m., 1750 E. Washington St.7:13 to 7:23 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286. Oct. 205:12 to 5:35 a.m., 730 29th St. NW.8:18 to 8:52 a.m., NE Loop 296.10:53 to 11:12 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.11:17 to 11:27 a.m., 122 21st St. SE.12:46 to 12:55 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.9:47 to 10:05 p.m., 4025 Sage Trail Drive.Haz-Mat IncidentOct. 2010:53 to 11:03 a.m., 574 Pine Bluff St.Line Down/Transformer FireOct. 208:20 to 8:40 p.m., 1005 Polk St.Public ServiceOct. 197:39 to 8:16 a.m., 2630 Ridgeview Road.7:56 to 11:33 a.m., 401 18th St. NW.9:53 to 10:04 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.11:32 to 11:48 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.1:22 to 1:32 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.Oct. 2010:55 a.m., to 12:01 p.m., 3205 FR 137.1:12 to 1:20 p.m., 1401 7th St. NE. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Capias Controlled Substance Criminal Law Crime Law Delivery Sign Driver's License James Hensley Marijuana Penalty Possession Motion Repeat Offender Assault Protective Order Se Ems Assist Inorganic Chemistry Physics Nw Ne. Fr Public Service Rescue Rescue Report For Oct. 24 2021 Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Ball of funds: Underwriter’s event makes grand comeback Saturday Red River to buy chest compressor for ambulance Fannin County commissioners consider battery facility Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRRV Athlete of the WeekParis police charge man with murder in Sept. 28 shooting deathMurder trial set to begin MondayPOLICE BRIEFS: Paris Police Dept. reviewing policies after Animal Control Officer shoots feral dogCritical race theory topic at NLISD board meetingSusan Jeanette Northam CrutchfieldAmanda Joyce McCurry-PorterClarksville interim city manager resignsJoseph R SchroederFord commits to Vernon College Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJudge slams claims that Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly (1)Paris Regional Medical Center receives Parkinson Voice Project grant (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
