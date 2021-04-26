Nina Lee Prator Golden Woodson, 94, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, April 24, at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living Center.
Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, with funeral services scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. Dr. Tommy Turner, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church will officiate her services. Interment will follow in MeadowBrook Gardens Cemetery.
Nina was born in Ben Franklin, Texas on Feb. 27, 1927, to Jess L. and Sara Elizabeth “Sadie” Prator.
Upon her graduation from Roxton High School in 1943, she attended Miss Della Hillhouse’s Intensive Secretarial College in Paris to study shorthand. She married Ray M. Woodson on Aug. 24, 1958 in Paris. Nina was a member of First Baptist Church of Paris.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray M. Woodson; parents, Jess and Sadie Prator; brothers, Homer B. Prator and Kenneth J. Prator; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Golden.
Nina is survived by her son, Burton Golden and spouse, Jane, of Paris; grandchildren, Bryan Golden and spouse, Melissa, of McKinney, Beth Golden King and spouse, Nathan, of Paris, Melissa Lockwood Livings and spouse, Forrest, of Richardson, Nicholas Lockwood and spouse, Sheena, of Corpus Christi, Cindy Ristich Morton and spouse, Michael, of Fort Worth. She is survived by great-grandchildren, Coby King, Nakayla King, Isaac Perez, Echo Livings, Hayden Lockwood, Landon Lockwood, Chloe Jane Lockwood, Drake Morton and Gage Morton. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Nina was a past president of BPW and was a Life Member of the General Grand Chapter Order #5 of the Eastern Star. She achieved this honor in June 2006, when she received her 50-year membership pin. Nina retired as Personnel Administrator of Babcock/Wilcox after serving 32 and one half years. At the time of her death she could still give the clock number of every employee with whom she had worked. Upon her retirement she enjoyed her flowers and working in her yard. Nina also loved making queen-size quilts, all of which were true works of art.
She moved to Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living in her later years and loved her care-givers and fellow residents. For many years, Nina and her buddy “Margaret” played dominos every day. She and Margaret also enjoyed sitting on the porch and counting the red cars. They dreamed of a day when they would have a Mini-Coop and joked that Margaret would steer and Nina would operate the gas and brakes. Nina was extremely thankful for the management and staff of Pine Tree Ranch and On-Call Home Health staff for their care and love given her. The family also expresses their love and appreciation for each and every staff member who cared not only for her, but also for the family.
Memorials may be given to Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living to benefit other residents, First Baptist Church of Paris, or the charity of choice.
