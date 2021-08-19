AUG. 17 to AUG. 19
Paris Police Department
Dereginald Juan Twitty, 33: Assault/family/household member/impede breathing.
Lutheran Denino Gordon, 40: Evading arrest/detention, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Tyler Robert Smith, 28: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, false drug test/falsification device.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Keshawn Norman, 33: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, DW.
Kyle Edward Strouse, 21: Assault causing bodily injury/family member.
Megan Nicole Baxter, 23: Assault causing bodily injury.
Jerry Glenn Whitworth, 42: Judgment nisi/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, violation of parole, bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Tore Marie Sartain, 32: Deadly conduct, criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500.
Billy Wayne Naylor, 34: Violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Jonathan James Willis, 32: Theft, class C, theft of services, $2.500 to $30,000, repeat offender, assault causing bodily injury.
Larry Matthew Black, 51: Public intoxication.
