Lamar County commissioners are to tour Metro Gate Manufacturing and American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. facilities on two separate occasions, according to an agenda posting.
Commissioners will tour Metro Gate, 12362 Highway 82 W at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and American Spiralweld, 2700 J. Eagan St. at 10 a.m. July 22.
Both meetings are informational only.
