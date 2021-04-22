Billy Lewis Backus was born on Nov. 15, 1961, in McCamey, Texas, a son of Clinton and Sharon Stephens Backus.
He died at his home in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, on April 16, 2021.
His father died in an accident when Billy was only 23 days old.
During childhood, Billy lived in Lubbock and Clarksville, Texas.
After gaining an Associate Degree from Paris Junior College, he traveled across the sea to enroll in the University of Hawaii, where he studied business and earned a real estate license. He stayed on the islands for several years, selling vacation property and serving in the National Guard.
Eventually, Billy came back to the mainland where he lived and worked on the East Coast, in Sedona, Arizona, and various areas of California. He often vacationed in the Gulf of Mexico and briefly to England and China. Years later, he drove his jeep south from California along the western coast of Mexico, and on to the jungles of Puerto Vallarta. While there, he continued to sell real estate and also operated a dinner theater and nightclub.
Some years later, he moved to Cabo San Lucas and settled on the tip of the Baja Peninsula where the Pacific Ocean meets the Sea of Cortez. By this time, Billy was a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico.
He is survived by his wife, Rafaelina Vasquez Backus, of San Jose del Cabo, Mexico; his mother, Sharon Stephens, of Clarksville; three brothers, Eddie Boss of Pattonville, Gene Boss Sr. of Temple and Ray Cover of Paris.
At his request, Billy’s ashes will be scattered in the ocean and a stone will be placed in his memory at Blanton Creek Cemetery in Red River County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.