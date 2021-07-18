Fire and rescue

JULY 15 to JULY 16

FD Assist EMS

July 15

11:05 to 11:50 a.m., 135 17th St. NE.

2:49 to 3 p.m., 235 33rd St. SE.

3:35 to 3:47 p.m., Bonham St.

July 16

1:26 to 1:52 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

July 15

6:41 to 6:50 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.

First Responder-Paris

July 15

9:59 to 10:36 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.

5:28 to 5:45 p.m., 617 5th St. NE.

July 16

5:37 to 6:03 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.

Public Service

July 15

11:14 to 11:28 a.m., 1726 Bonham St.

3 to 3:08 p.m., 729 10th St. NE.

4:56 to 5:17 p.m., 729 10th St. NE.

