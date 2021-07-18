JULY 15 to JULY 16
FD Assist EMS
July 15
11:05 to 11:50 a.m., 135 17th St. NE.
2:49 to 3 p.m., 235 33rd St. SE.
3:35 to 3:47 p.m., Bonham St.
July 16
1:26 to 1:52 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
July 15
6:41 to 6:50 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
First Responder-Paris
July 15
9:59 to 10:36 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
5:28 to 5:45 p.m., 617 5th St. NE.
July 16
5:37 to 6:03 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
Public Service
July 15
11:14 to 11:28 a.m., 1726 Bonham St.
3 to 3:08 p.m., 729 10th St. NE.
4:56 to 5:17 p.m., 729 10th St. NE.
