Wednesday Weather.jpg
Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue across much of the area today, particularly this morning. Highest rain chances shift to Central and East Texas tonight. Soils are near or at saturation across much of the area, so run off will occur faster and cause flooding concerns. Otherwise, plentiful cloud cover and rainfall will help to keep highs in the 80s for most locales this afternoon.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley!

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue this morning across Northeast Texas, parts of which of have already seen 3 to 5 inches of rain already. Some areas have received more than that, with a rain gauge in Denton County recording more than 8 inches of rain. The National Weather Service's Flash Flood Watch for our area remains in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday.

Flash Flood Watch.jpg
Additional rounds of heavy rainfall will continue through through Thursday morning across most of North Texas. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of North Texas. Widespread additional rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches will be possible with isolated heavier amounts. Instances of flash flooding will likely occur, especially areas that have seen localized heavier rainfall in recent days and in urban problem areas.

Today's high will get near 80 as our skies remain cloudy and the chance for rain reaches 90%. Some of the storms may produce heavy rain, and up to 2 inches of new rainfall is possible. Rain chances fall to about 60% tonight as the low falls to around 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Up to another inch of rain is possible with overnight storms. 

Showers and thunderstorms remain likely Thursday, although we may see a bit of a break until afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as the high gets to 82. The chance for rain will be 60% with up to another inch possible. We'll see rain chances taper off even more for the overnight, down to 30%, as skies remain mostly cloudy and the low falls to around 70. 

Stay dry, drive safe and enjoy your Wednesday!

Late Week Outlook.jpg
The rest of this week and going into the weekend will continue the trend for daily shower and storm chances, for a wet start to the Labor Day Weekend. Each day will have rain chances whether it be afternoon, evening, or all day. Afternoon highs will range from the 80s into the upper 90s, and evening lows will range from the middle 60s to lower 70's over the rest of the week into the weekend.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.