Good morning, Red River Valley!
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue this morning across Northeast Texas, parts of which of have already seen 3 to 5 inches of rain already. Some areas have received more than that, with a rain gauge in Denton County recording more than 8 inches of rain. The National Weather Service's Flash Flood Watch for our area remains in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday.
Today's high will get near 80 as our skies remain cloudy and the chance for rain reaches 90%. Some of the storms may produce heavy rain, and up to 2 inches of new rainfall is possible. Rain chances fall to about 60% tonight as the low falls to around 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Up to another inch of rain is possible with overnight storms.
Showers and thunderstorms remain likely Thursday, although we may see a bit of a break until afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as the high gets to 82. The chance for rain will be 60% with up to another inch possible. We'll see rain chances taper off even more for the overnight, down to 30%, as skies remain mostly cloudy and the low falls to around 70.
Stay dry, drive safe and enjoy your Wednesday!
