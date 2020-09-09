Jeffrey Dee Baeza, 55, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kelly Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Jeffrey was born on Feb. 18, 1965, in Durant, Oklahoma.
He attended North Lamar High School.
Prior to the failing of his health, he had worked at Rocking W Bar-B-Que, Sirloin Stockade, Terry’s Furniture and We Pack.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Chad Baeza on Sept. 20, 1986.
Survivors include his mother, Kaye Brown and husband, Randy, of Reno; his father, Tony Baeza and wife, Marci, of Gosnell, Arkansas; children, Alicia Donaldson and husband, Mark, of Paris, Ryan Baeza and wife, Wendi, of Dallas, Amber Baeza, of Paris, Matthew Baeza, of Paris and Jeffrey Baeza Jr., of Dallas; grandchildren, Ethan, Alaina, Christian, Brooklyn, Kinsley, Traehlan, Jane, Javier and Tyron; two sisters, Shannon Stephens and husband, Paul, of Paris and Brittany Dingman and husband, Dacey, of Paris; along with a niece and nephew, Kendall and Spencer; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.