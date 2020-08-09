The Rev. Johnny Lee Holley, 90, of Paris, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, at his home with his family by his side.
His home going service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church, 3197 FM 1497, Paris, where he was the presiding bishop. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at First Pentecostal Church. Pastor Peter Gray and Pastor Chad McQueen will officiate and burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Waller, Travis McQueen, Zachary McQueen, Ashton McQueen, Eloy Reyes and Kendall Wood
Johnny Holley was born in Trumann, Arkansas, on Jan. 12, 1930.
He served in the U. S. Army and often shared many stories of his time stationed in Germany.
He married the love of his life, Lou Ann Holley, on Jan. 24, 1952.
They resided in Flint/Burton, Michigan for many years, where they grew their family to include three children.
Johnny and Lou Ann Holley then moved to the Nacogdoches area to become chicken farmers for a number of years.
Their first pastorate was in Cushing, Texas, at Happy Valley Pentecostal Church.
They then moved to Paris, Texas, in 1995 to begin pastoring First Pentecostal Church, formerly known as Landmark Apostolic Church.
The Rev. Johnny Holley faithfully served First Pentecostal Church for 25 years as first pastor and then bishop.
Throughout their ministry, Rev. Johnny and Lou Ann Holley touched the hearts and souls of many with both preaching and singing.
They traveled both here in the U.S. and other countries ministering the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
We can’t help but rejoice with him though, knowing that he has accomplished his ultimate life goal — making Heaven his home!
We’re reminded of the song we can still hear him singing in our minds .... “Some call it heaven but I call it home!”
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Lou Ann Holley; and by their son, Michael Lee Holley.
He is survived by his children, Susan Lynn Waller and husband, Alan, of Burton, Michigan, and Jeanette Crysel and husband, Harold of Paris, Texas; daughter-in-law, Lori Holley of Nacogdoches, Texas; grandchildren, Melissa Reyes and husband, Eloy, Patty Buie, Brian Waller and wife, Gloria Waller, Kelly Sego, Michael Holley II, Chad McQueen and wife, Joanna, Jessica Wood and husband, Kendall, Travis McQueen and wife, Angelicca, Amanda Crysel, Zachary McQueen and wife, Lexi, and Emilyn Crysel; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and loved ones.
