Cory Briggs Young, five months and 11 days old, of Powderly, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 12, 2020.
Services have been set for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Young and the Rev. B.K. Moody officiating. Interment will follow at Red Hill Cemetery in Powderly, Texas. A visitation has been set for Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Survivors include his parents, Cory Young and Payton Barber Young; grandparents, Charity Barber (CiCi), Jason (PawPaw) and Belinda (Nonnie) Young; uncles, Colton Young, Lane Basham; aunts, Courtney Basham, Shyanne Becerra; great-aunts and uncles, Jason and Marti Chumbley, Clint Chumbley, David Chumbley, Cody Chumbley and Rachel and Larry McGhee.
He was preceded in death by one aunt, Lola Barber.
Pallbearers will be Jason Young and Jason Chumbley.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
