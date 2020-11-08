Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week ending Oct. 30, 2020, include:
Roy Dennis Lee Jr. to Brittany Nicole Dudley;
Chad Allen Sipe to Elizabeth Ann Gridley;
Joshua Randal Harrel to Jacey Elizabeth Baughn;
Barry Clark Warren to Deanna Nickerson;
Nicholas Paul Purcell-Gilpin to Keyonie Anne Frazee;
Eddie Jowayne Cline to Nikki Gale Cline;
Howard Mitchell Lilies to Loranna Marie Sutton;
Effrin Jermon Smith to Subrina Rena Nickerson;
Dickie Lee Rasor to Kristi Michelle Cross;
Bryson Glynn Cosio to Heavin Makayla Anderson;
Aaron Matthew Allen to Samantha Connor House;
Dylan Cole Lee to Haley Jade Thomas;
Jason Christopher Lemle to Callie Renee Nixon;
Colby Clea White to Katie Michael Hohbein;
Adolph Ortega Jr. to Annalise Desiree Hughes; and,
Matthew Alexander Sawyer to Chanda Raye Foster.
Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week ending Nov. 6, 2020, include:
Austin Chase Sims to Ryleigh Breanna Davidson;
Kyle Wayne Turner to Ali Brittany Bates;
Justin Lee Allen to Heather Leann McHenry;
David Matthew Woods to Kristen Ashley Fritz;
Jack Ryan Haynie to Callie Rae Coursey;
Alondra Rivera Hernandez to Candice Nicole Vargas;
Jay Patrick Ryan to Logan Britt Williams;
Chad Anthony Figueroa to Marianne Plott;
Stephen Ryan Lane to Shandi McClain Hoskins;
Rickey Brent Dawes to Jayme Nicole Cornmesser;
Jesse Elijah Teague to Rachel Deanne Waldrop;
Cody Len Poole to Kaitlyn Duree McCarter;
Aaron Glen Bell to Britney Paige Alvarez; and,
Taylor Duncan Slagle to Tristin Shianne Strickland.
