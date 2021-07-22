JULY 20 to JULY 22
FD Assist EMS
July 20
2:52 to 2:57 ap.m., 320 32nd St. SE.
July 21
1:48 to 2:03 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
6:25 to 6:40 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
7:06 to 7:22 p.m., 565 25th St. NE.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
July 20
8:20 to 8:11 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
10:31 to 10:43 p.m., 1427 E. Houston St.
July 21
12:43 ro 12:49 p.m., 295 Stone Ave.
6:56 to 7:06 p.m., 2305 NW Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
July 20
12:21 to 12:34 p.m., 1015 5th St. SW.
July 21
1:07 to 1:41 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
12:47 to 1:03 p.m., 1240 Johnson St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
July 21
9:04 tp 9:08 a.m., 1500 Clarksville St.
12:37 to 12:54 p.m., 1500 Bonham St.
July 22
5:28 a.m., 5784 FR 79, Lamar County.
Public Service
July 20
8:13 to 8:31 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
July 21
8:09 to 8:16 p.m., 3250 Bonham St.
9:48 to 10:07 p.m., 295 Johnson Woods Drive.
