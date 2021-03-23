Fifteen weeks into the national rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, and the Red River Valley continues to receive thousands of doses from the state.
The two largest shipments continue to go to the Paris-Lamar County Health District and Texoma Medical Center in Bonham. Both are considered vaccine hubs by the state. The Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel each week sends 1,000 Moderna vaccine doses to the Paris-Lamar County Health District while TMC Bonham gets 1,170 Pfizer-BioNTech doses.
One hundred Moderna doses also are on the way to Red River Urgent Care, according to the state’s allocation list. Delta County is not receiving any doses this week.
Eligibility to receive a vaccine continues to be open to those in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C, as well as school and licensed child care personnel. That includes frontline health care workers, residents at long-term care facilities, people 50 years old and older and people 16 years old or older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at high risk for severe Covid-19 infection. The state announced Tuesday morning eligibility will open to all Texans on Monday.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District opened the eligibility to anyone 16 or older during its vaccination clinic Friday. Such announcements are made on the City of Paris’s Facebook page.
The Paris Chapter of the NAACP will host its vaccination clinics Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The organization has teamed up with Dr. Amanda Green, Paris Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer, and local health officials to bring two vaccination clinics to Paris’s Black community. One will be in a major church while the other will be at NAACP headquarters, 1490 Fitzhugh Ave., chapter President Robert High said.
The NAACP will require an accurate count of needed doses, High said. While additional information is required for the appointment in addition to date of birth and address, that will be collected as people arrive. Those interested in receiving a vaccine are asked to call 903-784-8728.
Paris and Bonham continue to operate their Vaccine Call Centers. Phone calls to registered residents will continue this week. Officials ask that those who signed up answer their phone even if they don’t recognize the number on the caller ID.
Anyone over the age of 18 seeking a vaccination in Lamar County is encouraged to register by calling 903-737-4167 between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesdays and Thursdays or visiting paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist. Those already on the waiting list are asked not to call or re-register online because it could delay their call.
Fannin County’s vaccine call center is available at 903-583-2189 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
Free saliva-based Covid-19 testing is available to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville St. Registration is available at DOCSHealthTesting.com. The test is free, there are no requirements other than no eating or drinking 15 minutes prior to getting tested. Results will be available within 72 hours, and positive results receive a medical consultation from a provider.
To find additional testing sites, visit tdem.texas.gov/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.