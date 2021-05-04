Rotten wood doesn’t necessarily mean window death.
The Paris Historic Preservation Commission invites the public to join veteran woodworking craftsman Brent Hull for a workshop that covers history, techniques and the importance of saving traditional wooden windows.
Hull is owner and founder of Hull Millwork in Fort Worth. He studied historic preservation at North Bennet Street in Boston, Massachusetts, at one of the oldest trade schools in the United States. Over 25 years, Hull has combined his passion for restoring buildings along with his love of craftsmanship to build a business that focuses on preservation as well as historically inspired houses and millwork.
The workshop will be in the City of Paris Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St., from 9 a.m. to noon May 15.
This workshop is ideal for homeowners, do-it-yourselfers or anyone interested in the basics of wood window repair. Learn the terminology, tools, and techniques behind stripping, refinishing and re-glazing. Participants will have hands-on experience.
Attendees do not have to live in a historic district to attend the workshop. Many historic homes outside of the Historic Districts are significant for their distinctive overall character and craftsmanship.
Paris historic districts have a set of guidelines that ensure the character of the districts are maintained. Among other architectural elements, the guidelines include specific information about the treatment of historic windows.
Retaining sound early or original windows are important because they are often a key character-defining feature of the property. Plus, historic windows are often made with much higher-quality craftsmanship and materials than what is available today.
Well-maintained historic windows actually can last much longer than newer replacement windows and with a little knowledge, are often repairable at a lower cost than replacements.
To learn more about the free workshop, call the Main Street office at 903-784-9293 or register online at paristexas.gov/windowworkshop.
