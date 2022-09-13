STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/5: In a pair of volleyball games, Ensor was quite impressive for the Lady Mustangs, continuing to make a name for herself in her first varsity season. She started the week with nine kills and three blocks in a win over Redwater. Then, in a loss to Edgewood, she again turned in a big performance with 10 kills and a pair of blcoks.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/5: Dees was spectacular in his team’s win over Prairiland last week. He ran for 172 yards and scored two of his team’s touchdowns.
NAME:Hope Ensor SCHOOL:Chisum YEAR: Sophomore
NAME:Canon Ingram SCHOOL:Cooper YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/5: Ingram was electric in his team’s dominating win over Lone Oak on Friday. Ingram ran the ball for nearly 200 yards, and also contributed four touchdowns in the victory.
NAME:Ryelan Morris SCHOOL:Honey Grove YEAR: Freshman
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/5: Morris did a little bit of everything in his team’s big win over Whitewright on Friday. In addition to running for 93 yards and a touchdown, he also tossed a 16-yard completion.
NAME:Chloe Raley SCHOOL:Prairiland YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/5: Raley was indispensable in her team’s victory over Leonard last week. The senior finished the game with with 12 kills, 10 assists and five aces.
These are the five candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Thursday.
