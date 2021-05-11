With the Pump Track Paris, Texas is set to be the site of the Red Bull Qualifier and the U.S. Pump Track Championship. The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to help ensure a smooth experience.
Available times include 2 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. May 28; every two hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 29, and every two hours between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 30.
To volunteer, email chamber@paristexas.com or call 903-784-2501.
