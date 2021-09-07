James Edward Watson, of Hopewell, Texas, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 3, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family during his final transition, at the age of 84.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Paris, 410 West Kaufman St., Paris, Texas. Public viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with funeral services starting at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Wade White officiating.
Internment will be held after the funeral service at Providence Cemetery, 4680 FM 195, Paris, Texas.
The family graciously requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Red River Valley War Memorial in the name of MSGT James Edward Watson USAF.
James served his country in the United States Air Force from 1955 until 1977, where he achieved the rank of Master Sergeant as a combat aircraft electrician. He served in Vietnam, Okinawa, Thailand and Germany.
After retiring from the Air Force, James was employed as a maintenance supervisor for the Campbell Soup Company in Paris, Texas. He then proceeded to finish his career as Assistant Plant Manager of General Foam and Plastics, in Paris, Texas.
James liked to volunteer his time and talents to various causes, such as Meals On Wheels, Campers On Mission and the Patriot Guard.
James enjoyed numerous activities and hobbies such as hard work, road trips, camping, water-skiing, gardening, hunting, fishing, trapping, motorcycles, leather work and scuba diving.
Spending time with his family was James' greatest pastime.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Albert Watson and Alma Irene Cavanaugh; his wife of 53 years, Claudette Frances Green-Watson. his daughter, Tina Marie Watson-Harvey.
Left to cherish his memory are his two surviving children, daughter, Tammy Nanette Watson-Thomas-Waldron and her husband, John Patrick Waldron, of Hopewell, Texas and son, James Edward Wilson II and his wife, Nelia Maria Toste-Watson, of Garland, Texas; granddaughter, Stephanie Ann Thomas-Dawson (expecting December of 2021) and husband, Joshua Levi Dawson, of Kanawha, Texas and their children, Xavier Levi Dawson and his wife, Michaela Lynn Dawson, Simon Ian Dawson, Wren Eliza Dawson, Lochlan Reid Dawson; granddaughter, Melissa Gail Harvey-Witt and her husband, Anthony Ray Witt, of Stanwood, Washington and their children, Carter Ryan Witt and Emily Jane Witt; grandson, Brian David Thomas and his partner, Able Cruz, of Lewisville, Texas; grandson, Matthew Ryan Harvey and his fiancee, Jamie Rae Shingleton, of Austin, Texas.
Funeral Services are being provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 425 S Church St., Paris, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.