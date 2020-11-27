Nancy Lou Daughtrey
Nancy Lou Daughtrey, 84, of Paris, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her home.
A celebration of her life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the pavilion of Red Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Wade White officiating. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Nancy, the daughter of William Howard Brock and Cora Lucille Garrison Brock, was born Nov. 27, 1935, in Red River County, Texas.
On Jan. 11, 1955, she married Elvis R. Daughtrey, building 58 years of family and memories before his death on Jan. 11, 2013. Two brothers, Paul Brock and Jack Brock, also preceded her in death.
Her career with Liberty National Bank spanned 54 years before her retirement. Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris where she was the treasurer for the Joy Sunday School Class.
She was a volunteer and board member for PrimeTime.
Survivors include her daughter, Vicki (Richard); grandchildren, Dustin (Beth), Lindsay (Paul), Chassidy and Connor; great-grandchildren, Owen, Cora Beth, Ramsey and Maddox; sisters-in-law, Fay Rook, Jeannie Lynch and Bell Shepard; along with many nieces and nephews and a plethora of friends.
Her nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Red Hill Cemetery Association, 1443 FM 906 E., Powderly, TX 75473 or to a charity of choice.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
