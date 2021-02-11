Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will conduct a free upcoming Virtual Mediterranean Cooking School hosted by Lamar, Red River, Kaufman, Tarrant and Dallas county extension agents on Monday through Feb. 19. The program will encompass cooking demos, food safety, recipes and a cookbook available for participants that complete the series.
In a diet ranking article published by The U.S. News, more than 40 diets were evaluated, and the Mediterranean diet came in first place for best overall diet, best plant-based, best in heart health, best in easiest to follow and the list goes on. The Mediterranean diet came about in the 1960s when it became apparent that coronary heart disease caused fewer deaths in the Mediterranean countries, like Greece and Italy, than in the United States. And further studies found the diet promoted decreased risk factors for cardiovascular disease.
This diet is based on the traditional cuisine of the countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. The foundation of the diet consists of vegetables, fruits, herbs, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and moderate amounts of dairy, poultry, and eggs with limited intake of red meats. The diet also uses olive oil, which contains monosaturated fat, shown to help lower total cholesterol and more specifically, LDL cholesterol levels. This fat can also be found in nuts and seeds.
Lessons include: On Monday, an introduction to the Mediterranean Diet, how to avoid cross contamination and a recipe for Rustic Veggie Pizza; Tuesday, Washing fruits and veggies, hummus and Asparagu Fries; Wednesday, fish as a smart protein choice, more on avoiding cross contamination and Mustard Crusted Salmon; Thursday, Path to the Plate — Dark, Leafy Greens and Roasted Kale with Caramelized Onions; and Friday, family mealtime and Balsamic Berries.
Those interested in participating may register at forms.gle/LKdGJoGNKoxkzdDJA, call 469-376-4520, email laura.graves@ag.tamu.edu or call the Lamar County Extension office at 903-737-2443.
