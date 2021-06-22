The Northeast Texas Economic Development District and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments will discuss a $500,000 federal grant for rural utilities projects at Thursday’s meeting. The grant is expected to cover financing for several water and wastewater projects in the 11-county area.
The meeting will also cover three different housing programs through ATCOG. They include the ATCOG Housing Choice Voucher program annual plan and the Texas Dept. of Housing emergency solutions grant program funds.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Thursday and will be in-person at the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road in Mount Pleasant, and over Zoom, at tinyurl.com/4j7udwc2. Attendees to the virtual meeting should register beforehand at tinyurl.com/4j7udwc2.
