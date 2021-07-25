Ernest Wade Nutt, 87, of Paris, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Harry Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Nutt, the son of Silas and Nora McElyea Nutt, was born on Sept. 12, 1933, in the Givens Community of Lamar County, Texas.
At an early age, he began working at American Box. He then began a career that spanned 25 years at Campbell Soup Company as a mechanic.
Ernest was an avid golfer, enjoyed BlueGrass music, board and card games, fishing, casinos and especially traveling with the love of his life, Wavia. He was a member of the Elks Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Wavia Phillips Nutt; a daughter, Paula Archer; five brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Partridge and husband, Paul, of Paris and Renee Young of Paris; grandchildren, Jeff Coursey and wife, Kelli, Andy Spear and wife, Katy, Randy Jordan and wife, Vicky, and Stephanie Talbert, all of Paris, and Tammy Clark and husband, John, of Van Alstyne; great-grandchildren, Dalton Coursey, Lauren Huie, Skylar Coursey, Hunter Westbrooks, Brittanie Westbrooks, Mallory Spear, Hayden Todd, Madison Todd, Tanner Spear, Haley Jordan, Raven Jordan, Scottie Rhodes, Shelbie Rhodes, Mackenzie Basinger, Hannah Alvarez, Caleb Clark and Jude Talbert; great-great-grandchildren, Amiyah Johnson, Ben Dollins, Abby Dollins, Sophia Rangel, Theadore Rangel and Anleigh Howery; and many special nieces and nephews, along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Dalton Coursey, Trevor Huie, Hayden Todd, Fred Nutt Jr., John Clark and Josh Nutt.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.