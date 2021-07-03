Death Notices For Sunday, July 4, 2021 Jul 3, 2021 Jul 3, 2021 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Leon Gray, 65, of Paris, died Thursday, July 1, 2021; Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Deborah Devern Smallwood, 72, of Paris, died Saturday, July 3, 2021; Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Sharon Rosalyn Young Death Notice Paris William Leroy Gassman Michael Van Graham Michael Leon Gray Deborah Devern Smallwood Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News PJC hosting free Covid vaccination clinic Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12 New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesParis City Council votes to rename park in honor of Mathis; park originally named in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1989Police Briefs: Two arrested on felony warrantsBetty Jean BorenCity officials order boil water noticePOLICE BRIEFS: One man arrested on weapons, drug chargesRed River navigation possible in near future: Informal meeting looks at lock and dam system on waterway for shippingWilliams hired to lead Paris baseballNew director has ‘big plans’ for Paris Public Library; DeGhelder wants to expand library services to include more than just mediaBois D’ Arc Lake public hearing set for ThursdayAndrew Russell Spurgeon Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedParis Mayor Portugal initiates beautification awards (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
