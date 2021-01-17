BOGATA — The city council and mayoral election signups started Wednesday for the city. City Secretary Shana Huff said no one had signed up as of Thursday.
Though the office is currently closed to the public, Huff said if an interested party calls Bogata City Hall during business hours and notifies them ahead of time, they will be helped.
“If they call ahead and say, ‘hey, I’m going to get an election packet,’ I’ll let them in,” Huff said.
The packet must be turned back in to City Hall before 5 p.m. on Feb. 12. Also, Huff warns those who sign up need to make sure they are registered to vote in the city of Bogata. Non-registered voters are ineligible to run, she said.
