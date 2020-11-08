Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties during the week of Nov. 9, 2020.
NW Loop 286 at FM 79, Lamar County: The right lane will be closed while crews perform slope repair work along the southwest exit ramp.
FM 79, Lamar County: from Loop 286 to BU 82 H (Bonham Street). Watch for lane closures while crews install drainage inlet and place final pavement markings.
FM 1507, Lamar County: from South Collegiate Drive to Loop 286. This roadway is closed while crews rehabilitate and resurface the existing roadway.
FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
FM 911, Red River County: from BU 82K (Avery) to FM 44. The roadway will be closed 0.25 mi. north of FM 1701. Follow the marked detour. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures in other areas of the project.
SH 37, Red River County: from US 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement, upgrade bridge rail, and place new hot mix.
BU 271D, Red River County: from US 271 to SP 38 (Bogata). Watch for daytime lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing roadway.
US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Traffic is shifted to the north side of the roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews perform pavement widening work on the south side.
FM 195, Red River County: from FM 410 North to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence and complete cross culvert extensions at two locations.
SH 37, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for temporary traffic signals at bridge locations while crews upgrade bridge rail from Clarksville to Bogata.
Red River County: Watch for temporary lane closures while crews perform crack sealing on various roadways; FM 114, FM 3390, FM 2118, FM 2573, FM 410.
These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.