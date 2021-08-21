The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. The U.S. and its NATO allies spent billions of dollars over two decades to train and equip Afghan security forces. Are you worried the Taliban will again harbor Al-Qaida?
