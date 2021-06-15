BLOSSOM – Blossom City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. tonight to install Debra Burge in a seat left vacant when no one signed up for the May election. She was appointed at a June 10 meeting.
The council will also discuss the disposition of land south of the Blossom trail along with nearby abandoned easements.
