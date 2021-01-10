The Lamar County Commissioners will discuss entering into an agreement between the county and Northeast Texas Preparedness Coalition, which would help reduce the burden of injury, illness and loss of life should an emergency or disaster happen at a 9 a.m. Monday meeting at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The commissioners will deliberate economic development negotiations with Maureen Hammonds, executive director of the Paris Economic Development Corp., in executive session regarding a business prospect in the county and receive an update on repairs to the courthouse or other county property.
County Treasurer Nicki Bridgers will give a report on finances for the months of September, October and November 2020 and the commissioners will consider executing contracts for HVAC maintenance and a telephone lease.
Commissioners will discuss an issue with a bid accepted in December and are expected to accept $62,837.87 received from auctions for the Road and Bridge budget in Precincts 3 and 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.