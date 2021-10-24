John David “Rusty” Horton, 65, of Paris, was born on Nov. 5, 1955, in Hunt County to Loyd Lee and Johnnie Faye Finley Horton. He passed away Oct. 13, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center. He had a long history of health issues and Covid. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Rusty married Rhonda Plunk on Aug. 27, 1984, in Paris, Texas, having 37 years of marriage. He attended Chicota School and later joined the Marines.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Johnnie Faye Finley Horton; granddaughter, Esmeralda Tinajero; and father-in-law, Donald Plunk.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Plunk Horton; son, David Loyd Horton and Kelly; stepchildren, Devon and Gary Justice, Christina “Chrissy” and David Tinajero, Kenny and Terra Avery; father, Loyd Lee Horton; brother, Gary Horton, Shane Horton, Thomas “Tommy” Horton and wife, Karie; sisters, Kathy and Danny Perry, Janet and Keith Akers, Donna and Henry Fowler and Tonya Wallace; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Dorothy Plunk; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in Blossom, Texas, on Nov. 6. For more information regarding this service please call Kathy at 903-249-6647, Rhonda at 903-900-8062 or Gary at 903-900-8111.
Online condolences may be sent to the Horton family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
