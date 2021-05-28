James Michael

James “Buddy” Michael, 88, of Novice, went home to be with the Lord on May 26, 2021.
Buddy was born on Nov. 14, 1932 in Van Buren, Arkansas, to Lonny and Susie Bridges Michael.
He married Virginia Short on Aug. 12, 1953 in Paris. They have been married for 67 years and together built a family, business and legacy that will forever live on.
Buddy spent most of his career self-employed. In his early years, he worked a few public jobs in Dallas. He was always adventurous and had a desire to do things his way.
In the late 50s, he ventured into the trucking business, which spanned over 60 years. He started Buddy’s Trucking where he began hauling grain, hay and sawdust. He acquired his first small tract of land in the early 60s in Novice. From there, his career continued to successfully grow with his family.
In 1984, he and his sons began a new company Jemasco, Inc. (J. E. Michael & Sons Co). With a lot of determination and hard work, the business flourished. In the late 90s, they started Natchez Forest Products in Natchez, Mississippi. They also started a plant in Thibodaux, Louisiana and Krotz Springs, Louisiana. The Mississippi and Louisiana adventures started after meeting Steven Ford who convinced them to expand into that area. Mr. Ford became a life-long family friend and partner in the Louisiana facility. The family also began Michael and Sons Ranch during this time.
In 2011, Buddy retired from the family business and began full time with his hobbies. One of Buddy’s hobbies was restoring antique cars. He restored over 25 vehicles ranging from the early 20’s to the mid 60’s, mostly Fords. He worked many hours and took great pride in his vehicles. The family will be carrying him to the cemetery in his 1941 Ford pick-up, which he restored. Buddy’s car collection included a 1934 Hudson, which he purchased on a vacation to Sydney Australia. Buddy was not much of a traveler, unless it involved business or finding some treasure along the way.
If anyone knew Buddy, you knew he loved to trade. No matter where he went he was always looking for a deal. It did not matter what he was trading for, it was always the thrill of the deal that he loved. The family always said he could buy a steamboat in the desert and make money on it. He continued to trade up to his last days, whether it be a pocket knife or a city block.
Mr. Michael was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church. He later attended Living Word Assembly of God, which he helped to grow through his support.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Short Michael; children, Danny Michael and wife, Patti, Tim Michael and wife, Becky, Ronny Michael and wife, Lynn, Melissia Chipman and husband, Joel, Lonny Michael and wife, Cheryl. Buddy only had one daughter, Melissia, and she was truly his pride and joy. Melissia oversaw his care through his final years, making sure his every need was met. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Shane Michael and wife, Stacie, Zach Michael and wife, Cheryl, Justin Michael and wife, Angye, Kasey Skidmore and husband, Aaron, Cody Michael and wife, Deb, Tyler Michael and wife, Haley, Caleb Michael and wife, Chelsie, Noah Chipman and wife, Haley, Luke Chipman, Sydney Chipman and Chris Michael; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Linda Slaton, Glenda Coker and Howard Michael; and a host of family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregivers over the last few years of his life. We would like to especially thank Larry Kyle. Larry began helping dad shortly after his own retirement. He went from an employee, to friend, to a caregiver, and was beside the family until Buddy took his last breath. Larry was a very dear friend to dad, and dad loved him dearly.
Buddy took his last breath on this earth surrounded by his most precious treasures, his family. All of his children, grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren were surrounding him as he left for his heavenly home.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Michael; his father, Lonny Michael; his mother Susie Jane Miller; his father-in-law, Raymond Short; and his step-father, James Miller.
His grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 30 at 4 p.m. at Little Vine Cemetery, with the Rev. Larry Bridges officiating. No formal visitation has been set.
Online condolences may be sent to the Michael family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.