Paris Police Department
Autumn Hope Rose, 19: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Michael Paul Dillard, 44: Failure to identify fugitive from justice.
Angela Kay DeLoach: 48 Criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Keith Byrd, 42: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
William Bennett Smith, 35: Sexual abuse of a child/continuous, victim under 14 years of age.
Richard Allen Kinnard, 51: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Jeffrey Jennings Clark, 47: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of a dangerous drug.
Gena Marie Davis, 41: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of a dangerous drug.
Richard Gene Ashford, 30: Aggravated sexual assault of a child (two counts).
Department of Public Safety
Mauricio Perez Velazquez, 20: No driver’s license (when unlicensed), speeding.
