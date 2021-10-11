Buford Joe Darnell “Joe”, 87, of Owasso, Oklahoma, formally of Paris, passed away at his home on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct graveside services at Meadowbrook Memorial Park at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, with the Rev. Jack Elliott officiating.
Joe was born on May 5, 1934 in Lamar County, Texas to Buford Darnell and Wanda Finch Darnell.
He graduated from Blossom High School. He married Hilda Faye McGee on March 14, 1959 in Paris. He retired from Philips Lighting (Westinghouse). After retirement, he was employed for more than 25 years as a greeter at Walmart in Paris, and later in Owasso.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Wanda Darnell; wife, Hilda; sister, Helen Burks; granddaughter, Alyssa Darnell.
He is survived by his son, Greg Darnell, of Owasso, Oklahoma; grandson, Ryan Darnell, of Owasso; nieces, Debbie Burks, of Paris and Linda White, of Windom.
Public trust in government remains low. Only about one-quarter of Americans say they can trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (22%), according to Pew Research Center. Since 2007, the share saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30%. Do you trust the U.S. government?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.