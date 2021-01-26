Paris police responded to a welfare concern at a residence in the 600 block of 9th Street SE at 11:37 a.m. Monday. Officers said they were allowed into the residence and heard someone crawling out a bathroom attempting to flee.
Officers chased the person and apprehended Deirk John Clark, 42. He was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. Also lin the home were 38-year-old Robert Dale Spradlin, who was found to have a felony bond surrender warrant for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, and 43-year-old Jillian Michelle Ingram who had an outstanding parole violation warrant.
All three were arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested 6 people Monday.
