David Lee Dunbar went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 3:21 p.m.
David Lee Dunbar was born on Oct. 22, 1938 in Winterset, Iowa, to Harry and Helen Dunbar.
In 1943 his family moved to Illinois, then at the age of 12, they moved to Arkansas where Lee graduated from Mountainburg High School.
In his youth he enjoyed hunting and fishing. For many years he operated a printing press for the newspaper industry across the south.
David Lee Dunbar accepted Jesus Christ as his savior in 1971 and attended church faithfully throughout the rest of his life.
He was a loving father to four children, Joyce Ruth Merrell, of Van Buren, Arkansas, David Wes Dunbar, of Bagwell, Texas, Debbie Gooding and husband, Wayne Gooding, of Sulphur Springs, Texas and Dana Taylor and husband, James Taylor, of Paris, Texas.
The last 47 years he resided in Red River County, Texas where he farmed 150 acres and owned a ranch. He was a very talented and skilled carpenter. He was a licensed electrician, did plumbing, built cabinets, did remodel work and was a licensed contractor for new custom home construction. Throughout the years, he returned to Arkansas to visit and stay in touch with family.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Clarksville Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, of Reno at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, with Ronnie Aubrey, Jason Bounds and Dana Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Blanton Creek Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers are David Wes Dunbar, David Lucas Dunbar, Shannon Dunbar, Wayne Gooding, Gary Rodriguez and Paul Allen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lois Beaty; and three brothers, Howard Eugene Dunbar, Stephen Dunbar and Boyd Blake Dunbar.
Survivors include his two brothers, Larry Dunbar and Gary Dunbar; his sisters, Bonnie Sigler and Barbara Hammond; his four children; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to the Dunbar family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
