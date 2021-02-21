Paris City Council is expected to extend the mayor’s Declaration of Disaster issued Feb. 16, adopt a revised code of ordinances, appoint members to a Charter Review Committee, adopt a nonprofit financial assistance policy and possibly approve a resolution of intent to establish a Texas Property Assessed Clean Energy Program when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 107 E. Kaufman St.
If approved, the Texas PACE program resolution calls for a public hearing March 22 at which time the council could establish the program, which provides private entities low-cost, long-term financing to improve energy efficiency at no cost to the city. Initially, the program would benefit Paris Lakes, but could be extended to other entities.
After years to complete, City Clerk Janice Ellis is to present a recodification of the city’s code of ordinances, which has not been done since 1988. City Manager Grayson Path is to present a revised policy for nonprofit organization applications for city funding.
Other agenda items include a public hearing on a zoning change request from light industrial to a one-family dwelling district located in the 800 block of Jackson Street, a Paris Economic Development Corp. annual report and a request from Samantha Hughes to waive rent at the Event Center on Fitzhugh Avenue until May because of Covid-19.
Councilors are to convene in executive session to discuss a financial or other incentive for First National Bank building and associate properties owned by developer David Alarid. Action, if any, will be taken in open session.
Why hasn't like crook been opened up for development perfect site for good way to increase Revenue it's a no-brainer also alcohol sales in the county as well as infrastructure schools in the county these are all important issues that have to be addressed that haven't been addressed by Paris and the city council and the county managers so let's get with it. You want the county to grow incentivize it it's just that simple
