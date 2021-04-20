Paris police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue at 4:51 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found a 2001 Toyota with a woman asleep inside. Officers saw a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine on the seat of the vehicle.
The woman was woken and identified as 34-year-old Felicia Cuba of Clarksville. Cuba was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram and was booked into the city jail. She was awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating after tires stolen
Police were called to a business burglary in the 2000 block of North Main Street at 9:01 a.m. Monday. The owner of the business reported that someone had torn away the sheet metal on the side of the building to gain entry. Once inside, numerous tires were stolen. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested 8 persons on April 19, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.