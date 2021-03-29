The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Lexus Nichole Gray, a white female, 14 years old, 5’6’, 160, blond hair, hazel eyes and a nose ring.
Police are looking for Justin Shaun Gray, a white male, 40 years old, 6’1”, black hair, hazel eyes, scar on chin and left arm, tattoos on adbomen, chest, left arm, left hand, left wrist, left forearm, under right arm in connection with her abduction.
Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the rains county sheriff’s office at 903-473-3181.
