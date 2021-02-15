Although many area schools were off today for President's Day or for a teacher in-service day, some are planning to stay physically closed for the week due to the severe winter weather that's blanketed Texas in ice and snow.
Paris ISD was physically closed Monday but directed students to log into virtual learning services for their day of school. As rolling blackouts ordered by ERCOT affected teachers and students, the district reminded families that students have all day to turn in their work.
North Lamar ISD was off today, and announced it will remain physically closed through Friday. The district is directing students to use online learning while at home. In cases of storm-related outages and other factors that might impact online learning, North Lamar ISD will work to ensure students are not penalized, officials said.
"Our staff members will be working from home and will contact their homeroom students or second period students if they see they were unable to login," said Carla Coleman, the district's public information officer.
For athletic cancellations and other updates, visit www.northlamar.net or on the district's social media channels.
Prairiland ISD also announced students will be remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday, and reminded parents that students will need to complete assignments for attendance.
Chisum ISD canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday. Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said a decision for Thursday and Friday learning will be made by noon Wednesday.
"Based on our current prolonged rolling power outages and consistent internet interruptions across our district, and in the best interest of both students and staff, missed days this week will not be 'remote learning' days," Chalaire wrote in an email.
Cooper ISD announced it will continue remote learning for Tuesday and Wednesday, adding there is the strong possibility it will continue remote learning through the remainder of the week. District officials will reevaluate conditions for Thursday and Friday before making an announcement.
Out today for a staff development day, Rivercrest ISD on Friday announced the closure of its campuses through Wednesday. Officials said conditions for later this week will be evaluated before a decision is made.
Clarksville ISD announced it will move to all remote learning for Wednesday through Friday. The district is off today for President's Day and off Tuesday for a staff development day.
Student holidays also were scheduled today and Tuesday for Detroit ISD, which will revert to all digital learning for Wednesday through Friday, district officials said Friday. Devices were sent home with students on Friday, and staff plan to contact students to ensure they log on for the work.
At the time of this story, there were no announcements yet about school this week from Honey Grove ISD.
