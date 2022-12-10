Velma L. Nations

Velma L. Nations

Velma L. Nations, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Dec. 3, 2022, in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Surrounded by several members of her loving family, the Heavens opened and God welcomed home His faithful child.

Born at home on April 10, 1930, in Linden, Texas to William F. and Mamie Carder Baxter, she spent her childhood growing up in nearby Blossom, Texas where she graduated high school. She later graduated from Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, Texas. There she received her teacher certification and spent the next 30+ years teaching and nurturing hundreds of students in five different states. While a resident of Logan County, Ohio she taught second grade at Riverside Elementary School in Quincy.

