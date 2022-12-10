Velma L. Nations, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Dec. 3, 2022, in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Surrounded by several members of her loving family, the Heavens opened and God welcomed home His faithful child.
Born at home on April 10, 1930, in Linden, Texas to William F. and Mamie Carder Baxter, she spent her childhood growing up in nearby Blossom, Texas where she graduated high school. She later graduated from Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, Texas. There she received her teacher certification and spent the next 30+ years teaching and nurturing hundreds of students in five different states. While a resident of Logan County, Ohio she taught second grade at Riverside Elementary School in Quincy.
On March 25, 1951, she married Glenn E. Nations at the First Baptist Church, Blossom, Texas. Little did she know she would spend almost 60 years traveling the country, serving others and her Lord as a devoted pastor’s wife. Her lifelong companion and loving husband preceded her in death in 2010.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; brother Clyde Baxter; sister Ruth Allen; son-in-law Fred Bomer; grandson-in-law Ken Shepherd; and great-grandson Levi Toler.
She is survived by her daughters Sharon (David) Toler of Huntington, Texas, Deborah Bomer of Russia, Ohio, and Lisa (Brent) Beale of Bellefontaine, Ohio; grandchildren Nathan Toler, David Toler and Adam (Amanda) Toler, Trina (Joe) Kopus, Tiffany Shepherd, Briana (Hank) Spangler and Chelsea (Mark) Ross, and Lance (Sara) Kelly, Taylor Beale and Ian (Sarah) Beale; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Having a passion for travel, following retirement she and her husband spent 10 years visiting every state, Canada, and Mexico in their motorhome. They also enjoyed touring Europe, taking cruises, and spending winters in Rockport, Texas. Documenting the details of her travels, along with daily life, she leaves a treasure of photo albums and scrapbooks. Her children could not be more thankful to have this documented account of their mother’s life, seen through her eyes, as she detailed each new experience.
Her family was always the most important thing to her. As a loving mother and Mammaw to her grandchildren, she never forgot to send birthday cards, holiday cards and other special occasion cards to each and every one. Those special individual expressions of love will be missed. To all, she will be remembered as a soft-spoken, kind and gentle soul…a true lady.
A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Knights of Honor Cemetery, Blossom, Texas at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will take place at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, Paris, Texas at 1 p.m. prior to proceeding to the cemetery, where the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Blossom will conduct the service.
Condolences to the family can be made on the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home website: fry-gibbs.com.
