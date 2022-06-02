Lydia Ann Thomas, 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Paris, Texas.
Her services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Fry and Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Hutchinson officiating. Burial will follow at Long Cemetery in Powderly, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fry and Gibbs Funeral Home.
Ann was born on Oct. 24, 1940, in Eldorado, Arkansas.
On July 7, 1962, she married Johnny M. Thomas at St Paul’s Methodist Church in Eldorado. During her 60 years of marriage to Johnny, she was a loving wife, mother and Nana, to her family.
After graduating from Eldorado High School, Ann went to Southern State University in Magnolia Arkansas, and then transferred to Mathis Business School in Monroe, Louisiana. She graduated with an associate’s degree in business in 1961.
She worked at Allied Artists Pictures in Dallas, Texas and at Mercantile National Bank in Dallas. In 1978, Ann began working at Liberty National Bank in Paris, Texas and continued to work there until her retirement in 1993.
Lydia Ann Thomas enjoyed socializing and staying active in the community and with her children’s activities. She was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, 4-H leader, and often a room mother at class parties. She was a founding member of the “Friendship Club” in Powderly, which later grew into the Women’s Home Demonstration Club of Lamar County. She was a member of the Powderly United Methodist Church and participated regularly in UMW, Bible Study groups, and various church activities.
Ann was, and will continue to be, a spiritual inspiration to so many of us. She was a miraculous survivor of one of the most severe cases of polio during the 1950s polio epidemic. Crosses were hung on her iron lung, and she was not expected to live. She participated as a poster child for the March of Dimes and participated in many other events for polio awareness. She was also one of the first participants in “distance” learning through her local elementary school using radios and speakers. Through therapy, family support, prayers, and perseverance, she regained her strength to overcome paralysis and go forward with a productive life. Throughout her life, her faith in God and her strength through prayer reflected in everything she did and everyone she touched during her life.
Lydia Ann was preceded in death by her parents, EJ and Jo Helm; one sister, Nancy Jo Helm; and one son-in-law, Richard K Cronce.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny M. Thomas; her daughter, Angela Jo Thomas-Cronce; her son, John Patrick Thomas and his wife, Valecia; grandchildren, Trevor Cronce, Jordan Thomas-Martin and husband, Lane and Logan Blake Thomas and wife, Taylor; and one great-grandchild, Hadley Ann Thomas.
Pallbearers are Beryl Roberts, Logan Thomas, Lane Martin, Leslie Thomas, Kyle Roberts and Chevis Hively. Honorary pallbearer is Trevor Cronce.
We loved her well.
We will miss her sorely.
