The Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club will be conducting operations Saturday and Sunday for 24 hours starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Love Civic Center Pavilion.
The RRVARC is a 501(c)3 tax exempt entity, located in Paris. They are a group of ham radio enthusiasts that support the local community with disaster preparedness response, weather spotter input to the National Weather Service and other similar functions.
This weekend’s event is open to the public to visit.
