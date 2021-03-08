Michael “Mike” S. Wright

Mike Wright, 73, of Blossom passed away on Sunday March 7, 2021.
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct a graveside service at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, with the Rev. Kevin Moore officiating. There will not be a formal visitation.
Mike was born on Aug. 21, 1947 in Deport, a son of Grady and Kathryn Burks Wright.
He married Sharon Burnett in Paris on Oct. 25, 1968. He served his country in the Army as a Medic during the Vietnam War. He was a farmer, mail carrier, a gunsmith and loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Grady Wright.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Wright; son, Dakota Wright and wife, Amy; grandson, Cole Wright; his mother, Kathryn Wright; brothers, Kyle Wright and wife, Lisa and Kent Wright; sister, Pam Hunt; and numerous, nieces and nephews.
If desired, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
