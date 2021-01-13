Kennedi Jade Higgins, infant daughter, of Joseph Tyler Higgins and Brittany Thompson, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Baylor Hospital.
A graveside service has been set for Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery with B.K. Moody officiating. Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
